The Berea Police Department responded to a shooting at 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Berea Mini Mall.
One subject was transported to University of Kentucky Hospital for a gun-shot wound. Berea Police are interviewing the person of interest in the matter and will follow up as needed. The shooting is still under investigation.
The BPD said there are no current threats to the community and added the matter is an isolated issue. (Berea Police Department)
