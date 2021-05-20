The first “Spring Clean” sponsored by the Berea Police Department was a success last weekend. More than 60 people volunteered to clean over 500 pounds of trash — two truck loads — throughout the city.
“We got the great opportunity to mentor our youth, set the example of what servant leadership looks like, and lastly listen to many of our young people who are truly our future,” Berea Police Chief Eric Scott said. “I’m so very thankful to the citizens that came out.”
Volunteers included the Boys and Girls Scout troops (Troop 2086), the Madison Southern boys Basketball team, “Get Outside” Kayak rental team, the local nutritionist at Wright Nutrition, the Public Works and Codes Department for providing the resources, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley and City Administrator David Gregory for always pushing and promoting community work. Scott also thanked his officers “who took time out of their busy lives to not only serve while on the clock, but also while off. Next year will be bigger and better. I can’t wait and look forward to having three times the servant leaders next year to accomplish even more through out the city. Great job, Berea!”
