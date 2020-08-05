Bradley Lipps, 96, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the VA Medical Center. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky on June 13, 1924 to the late Brotha Lipps and the late Lucy Smith Lipps. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII from June 1941 to October 1945. He was stationed in North Africa for three years and in Italy for six months before returning to the US. Bradley was a charter member and assistant minister of the Crestview Holy Sanctuary. He retired form Westinghouse/Phillips Lighting Company in Richmond. In his spare time, he was an avid gardener. He loved to work in his plants and vegetables. He could grow amazing roses and always had an abundance of vegetables.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Crestview Holy Sanctuary. Bro. Marty Howard, and Bro. Greg Cress officiated. Burial with military honors followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Crestview Holy Sanctuary in memory of Bradley. Condolences for the family may be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
