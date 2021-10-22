Breast cancer exams can be lifesaving

By CHI Saint Joseph Health
As of 2021, breast cancer has become the most common type of cancer in the world, according to the World Health Organization. While the death rate from breast cancer is relatively low, this can be attributed to early detection, which is why it is crucial for women to schedule annual mammograms to help catch it early.
The American Cancer Society found when breast cancer doesn’t spread outside the breast, patients have an average five-year relative survival rate of 99%. As the cancer spreads, however, that rate of survival falls. If the disease spreads outside the breast to nearby areas, the five-year relative survival rate drops to 86%; once the cancer spreads to distant parts of the body,
the survival rate can drop to as low as 28%.
A common way women can help reduce their breast cancer risk and detect any changes early is through breast exams– whether a clinical examination or a self-examination. The self-examination can be per- formed at home daily to check for any changes in your breast. When conducting a self-exam, individuals should check for anything that looks or feels unusual, such as lumps, size or shape changes, leaking fluid or thickening tissue.
A clinical breast exam re- quires a trip to your primary care provider or an OB/GYN. The physician examines both breasts, the underarm area and the collarbone area to check for any signs of the cancer. These visits are important for women of all ages annually, and if any potential signs are detected, further testing will be done.
Mammograms are often the best way to find an abnormality before a lump has developed. During a mammogram, an X-ray will capture photos of the inside of each breast. Physicians are able to find tumors through the X-ray images that are too small to feel, or abnormal cells within the breasts.
While many people believe breast cancer is mostly hereditary, that myth is false. Only about 5 to 10 percent of breast cancers are linked to gene mutations passed through generations of a family, according to the Mayo Clinic. Common factors that increase the of breast cancer include older age, living an unhealthy life- style and simply being female. Younger women, however, can also be diagnosed with breast cancer, and although rare, men can also develop breast cancer, which is why everyone should be aware of any changes in their breasts.
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and with this disease being so common, it’s more important than ever to stay up to date on screenings and examinations. Talk with your primary care physician to make sure you stay on the right track with your breast health, and make sure you are scheduling your routine exams.
