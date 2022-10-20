In 2001, Lisa Brown’s world was turned upside down with three little words: “You have cancer.”
“It’s scary to be told that you have cancer,” said Brown, who was 39 at the time of her diagnosis. “My son (Tony) was due to graduate high school and I didn’t want to miss that.”
After finding a lump in her breast during a routine self examination, Brown, who had no family history of breast cancer, went to her doctor and her worst fears were confirmed. She had breast cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, except for skin cancers. It is about 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new female cancers each year.
The American Cancer Society’s estimates for 2022 project 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. And sadly, about 43,250 women will die from the disease.
Breast cancer mainly occurs in middle-aged and older women. The median age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis is 62. This means half of the women who developed breast cancer are 62 years of age or younger when they are diagnosed. A very small number of women diagnosed with breast cancer are younger than 45.
Following her diagnosis, Brown vowed to fight her cancer and regain her life. She was treated at Patty A. Clay Hospital and Central Baptist Hospital by oncologist Dr. Lee Hicks. She underwent six months of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatments.
Brown, now 60, has been in remission since 2002. “Early detection is really the key,” she said.
Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening, such as mammograms, in addition to as self exams, are so important.
Brown said she would tell women newly diagnosed with breast cancer to never give up. “Find a group because someone will understand what you are going through,” she said.
The American Cancer Society said there are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. This includes women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.
