Brenda Gail Quarels Kidwell, 65, of Berea died Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at U.K. Hospital Lexington. She was a Lincoln County, KY native born November 4, 1956, daughter of the late Walker Quarels and Margaret Middleton Brock who survives, retired personal manager for Walmart and member of Bethel Baptist Church. In her spare time Brenda enjoyed photography, flower gardening and spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband Don Kidwell; children Scott Moberly, Shawn Moberly (LaVonne), Chad Kidwell, Angela Kirk (Darren), Donnie Kidwell (Tracy), Eric Kidwell; brothers Richard Quarels, Jimmy Brock; grandchildren Corey, Kasey, Brianna, Rick, Caysee, Max, Lexi, Trent, Bella, Hayden, McKenzie, Logan, Kolton; great grandchildren Ivy, T.J.; as well as numerous relatives, friends and church family. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her step-father Carl Brock; grandson Zack; brothers Keith Quarels, Calvin Quarels, John Brock.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church. Bro. Kenny Davis and Bro. Tim Masters officiated. Burial followed in Wilmot Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Pallbearers were Chad Kidwell, Logan Kidwell, Donnie Kidwell, Scott Moberly, Shawn Moberly, Trent Moberly. Honorary Pallbearers were grandsons Max, Kolton, Corey, Rick and Hayden.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
