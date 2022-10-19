Brenda “Gigi” Joyce Upton, 67, of Berea, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.
Brenda was born in Berea to the late Virgil Edward and Joyce Hamilton King. She was a local business owner of Mario’s Pizza along with her husband Jim of over 41 years. She was a local director of the Miss America System. She was outreach director for the Madison County Breast Cancer Support Group.
She was compassionate about her grandchildren, she was a part of their developmental achievement and helped care for them from the beginning.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jim Upton; her daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Justin Brewster; and her grandchildren, whom meant the world to her, Scarlett and Beaux Brewster; her aunts and uncles, Dolly (Jake) Herndon, Peggy (the late Rudy) Bicknell, Richard (Fong) Hamilton; and many cousins.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Berea Baptist Church. Rev. Kevin Slemp officiated and burial followed in Berea Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Michael Belt, Kenny Smith, Bill Lake, Harold Rowlette, Craig Jefferson, and Stuart Hamilton. Honorary bearers were Gus Gerassimides and the Madison County Breast Cancer Support Group.
Donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to the Madison County Breast Cancer Support Group, c/o of Arlayne Francis, 270 Clairmont Dr., Richmond, KY. 40475
Lakes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements..
