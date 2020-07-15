Brenda Haney Williams Hooven, 74, passed away at her daughter’s home on July 3, 2020.
She was born in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Moody Lavaughn and Mildred Hancock Haney. She was a faithful member of Crossroads Fellowship Church in Berea.
In accordance with Brenda’s wishes, she was cremated, and her family will have a private service.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Hooven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
