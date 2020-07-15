Citizen obituary

Brenda Haney Williams Hooven, 74, passed away at her daughter’s home on July 3, 2020.

She was born in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Moody Lavaughn and Mildred Hancock Haney. She was a faithful member of Crossroads Fellowship Church in Berea.

In accordance with Brenda’s wishes, she was cremated, and her family will have a private service.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Hooven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you