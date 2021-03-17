Brenda (Penny) Bloom, born on July 5, 1940 to Harold and Rose (Holcomb) Nichols, passed away at her residence with family on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the age of 80.
There will be a celebration of life gathering starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 for family and friends with closing tributes, song, and prayer at 3 p.m.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
