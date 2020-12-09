Brenda Darlene Wilmot passed from this Earth to Heaven on November 26, 2020 at age 65.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Wilmont as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Brenda Darlene Wilmot passed from this Earth to Heaven on November 26, 2020 at age 65.
We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.