Brent Alan Kerby, age 53, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday September 26, 2021 at Kettering Hospital Beavercreek Main. Brent was born in Madison County, KY on November 19, 1968 to the late Stanley and Mary Edna (Willis) Kerby.
Brent was self-employed truck driver for over 30 years. He loved to fish with Melanie’s father Bob, camp and go to the Florida beaches with Melanie.
Brent is survived by his sister, Ann Brigham; his brother, Ray (Diana) Vick; his brother, David (Peggy) Vick; his longtime companion, Melanie Hood and her daughter, Jessica. Funeral Services are 7pm Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Gravesite service and burial will be 1pm Thursday October 7, 2021in Scaffold Cane Cemetery near Berea, KY.
