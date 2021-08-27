Police officers, officials and friends gathered Tuesday at the Russel Acton Folk Center to honor Berea Police Captain Danny Brewer, who will cap a 36-year career in law enforcement when he retires on September 1.
Displayed on tables at the luncheon were photos highlighting the life and career of Brewer, 59, who is a Berea Community High School alumnus, former U.S. Marine, and a veteran of both the Berea and Richmond police departments.
Prior to Tuesday’s event, Berea Police Department Chief Eric Scott praised Brewer as a mentor to young officers as well as a public servant in his community.
“Danny Brewer is truly the backbone of this agency. He symbolizes what a police officer is and what we all strive to be,” Scott said.
"Danny has worked in every capacity within our career field and has done so with respect and pride. Danny will be missed not only for what he does while in uniform; it's the mentoring, positive attitude, and love for the City of Berea." Scott added that Brewer, who served as interim chief of police, was also a steadying influence in a time when the department was in transition two years ago, and that he has since become a valued friend.
Scott went on to remark that Brewer’s example will be missed, especially among younger officers whom he mentored. “Danny truly is a man who leads by example. He never stopped working. Danny has taught me so much about Berea and the challenges ahead, but also the amazing city and department we have,” Scott said. “When Danny leaves, we will truly feel his absence. It’s hard to go wrong when you make it a point to live life with hard work and love. Danny is truly the definition of work and love. He did both endlessly.”
Brewer was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 1983, which led him to a dispatch position in the Richmond Police Department for the sum of $3.14 an hour, supplementing his income by cutting tobacco and putting up hay. He attended Eastern Kentucky University and went on to the police academy, serving the Richmond Police Department until 2000. Approximately a year later, he came out of retirement, hired by the Berea Police Department for then-Chief Ray Brandenburg.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley not only worked with Brewer for four years, but was also a school mate and team mate of Brewer’s since the first grade. Even in his youth, Brewer was one who stood up for other people and had a generous spirit, an element of Brewer’s personality that remained over the decades, Fraley said.
While serving as a police officer in Richmond, Brewer was publicly lauded for saving an elderly woman from a burning home in 1994, and he was selected as Kiwanis Club’s 1987 Officer of the Year for his commitment to public service.
“He’s still the defender; still fearless, and he still stands up for what is right,” Fraley said. “He’s always been about doing good for other people and not necessarily about doing what was best for himself. We are stronger because of Danny. We’ll miss him, but I know we haven’t seen the last of Danny.”
Retirement, for Brewer, won’t mean the end of work. He said he will continue his part-time position in security at a Richmond retailer, and he looks forward to more time with his family, especially his wife, Misty, who he says was one of the main reasons for his success in law enforcement.
“I couldn’t have done it without people behind me. I have so much respect for my wife being there through this. I couldn’t have asked for a better person or love her any more for what’s she’s had to put up with,” Brewer said. “She’s been the best as far as that goes. She’s my guiding light.”
When asked what advice he would give to younger officers, Brewer was adamant. “I tell them to be community-oriented and be true to yourself. If you can be those two things every day that you put that uniform on, that is a blessing,” Brewer said.
An avid Kentucky Wildcat and Dallas Cowboys fan, Brewer was honored by his fellow officers with a Cowboys jersey bearing the number 36 – signifying his years of service in law enforcement. Still, Brewer hinted he’s not done just yet. In accepting the honors, Brewer said he intends to stick around, offering his support to his fellow officers and continuing to serve his community. Said Brewer: “I’m not going very far, and who knows what the future holds?”
