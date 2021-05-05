Brian Edward Isaacs

Brian Edward Isaacs, 60, husband of Teresa Wescott Isaacs, left this world to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the St. Joseph Berea Hospital after a brief illness. 

Funeral services will be May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor John Shepherd and Pastor Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. 

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

May 6
First Visitation
Thursday, May 6, 2021
5:00PM-9:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
May 7
Service
Friday, May 7, 2021
1:00PM
Lakes Funeral Home
203 North Dogwood Drive
BEREA, KY 40403
