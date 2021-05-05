Brian Edward Isaacs, 60, husband of Teresa Wescott Isaacs, left this world to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the St. Joseph Berea Hospital after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor John Shepherd and Pastor Travis Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
