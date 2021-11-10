Brian Keith Coffey 58 of Wingate, N.C. passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Atrium Healthcare Hospice of Union County/ McWhorter Hospice House in Monroe, NC.
Keith was born Aug. 15, 1963 in Kentucky to the late Luther Randel Coffey and Barbara Ann Coffey.
He was preceded in death by his father Luther Randel Coffey, parental grandparents Luther and Ollie Adams Coffey, maternal grandparents Burdette and Marie Long Agee, uncles Ralph B. Agee, Herndon R. Agee, and Daniel R. Coffey, and aunt Wanda Coffey Poff.
He is survived by his mother Barbara A. Coffey of Concord, NC, his brother Randel J. Coffey (Patti), nephew Travis L. Coffey of Berea, brother David F. Coffey (Teresa) of Concord, NC, aunts Sarah Coffey Poff and Gaye Coffey Seals and Berea, along with several cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday Nov. 13, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home 460 Branchview Dr. N.E, Concord, NC 28025 with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. Rev. Wade Abercrombie will be officiating the service. Burial will be at Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury NC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Coldwater Baptist Church Concord, N.C. or a church of your choice.
