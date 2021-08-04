Brian Keith Jude

Brian Keith Jude, 55, Berea, gained his angel wings on Monday, July 26, 2021, after a short illness. 

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Galilee Baptist Church, burial in the Wallaceton Cemetery. Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Galilee Baptist Church, 33 Mason Lake Road, Berea, Ky. 40403.

