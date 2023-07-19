The Berea First Responder Camp returned this week following a three-year hiatus. The camp is a cooperative effort by the Berea Police Department and Berea Fire Department. This year’s theme is “Bridging the Gap Between First Responders and the Community They Serve.” The 27 students in sixth- and seventh-graders have participated in a number of activities, from first aid lessons, to races, games and team building exercises. Other activities will include demonstrations by the city’s K-9 unit, Buddy, as well as instruction in Internet safety tips. Firefighters from the Berea Fire Department led activities relating to fire safety. The week will conclude with a Friday visit to Kings Island.
