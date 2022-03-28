Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced last week that 71 cadets had graduated the agency’s basic training academy and have already reported for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky.
Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014. The graduating class included Joshua Buckner of Berea, who also received an associate degree in general Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College durimg 24 weeks of training.
“Congratulations cadets. Great job on finishing an intense 24-weeks of training and becoming a state trooper,” Gov. Beshear said. “I join the people of the commonwealth in thanking you for your service to others and for helping to make the commonwealth a better place.”
Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on Oct. 3, 2021 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper to one day wear the badge of honor as they protect and serve all who live and visit Kentucky’s 120 counties. Graduating cadets pledged to uphold the mission of KSP by promoting public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.
Several members of the graduating class received special recognition during the ceremony.
Trooper Trevor Vandermolen received the ‘Ernie Bivens Award’. This honor is presented to a cadet in each class who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy and fellow cadets, shows distinction as a leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.
Additionally, the honor of Valedictorian was awarded to Trooper Trevor Vandermolen and the Salutatorian was awarded to Trooper Luke Edwards.
Upon graduation, new troopers have the opportunity to “Pick Three” posts located throughout the commonwealth that they prefer to be assigned.
