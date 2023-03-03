By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
There were some notable adjustments in the 2022-2023 mid-year budget approved last Tuesday by the Berea City Council.
General Fund expenditures projected for the year are estimated at $23.3 million, while approximately $17.3 million is expected in revenue. In a report to council members earlier this month, Finance Director Susan Meeks noted that collection of revenues is trending in the direction of exceeding budgeted totals.
In one major change, the city is not expecting to receive approximately $1 million in funds for the Scaffold Cane shared use path/sidewalk project for the current fiscal year. City Administrator Rose Beverly said the city’s Transportation Alternatives Program or TAP money is being processed through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and will likely be available to the city by the fall of 2024.
Berea Business Development and Tourism Director Donna Angel noted there is $150,000 slated for a trolley for tourism in the spending plan. Additionally, tourism has $195,000 budgeted in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the promotion of local festivals, such as the Berea Celtic Festival, Berea Spoonbread Festival, the Mayor’s Merry Mingling Christmas event, and others.
Turning to law enforcement, the Berea Police Department budgeted $75,000 for the relocation of the department’s firing range and $16,000 for a moving target robot.
“The range that we’re on [near the Berea Landfill] is in great need of improvement. The berm is only 15 feet high, so we’re worried that with houses down the road, we’re could hit a house,” said Berea Police Department Chief Jason Hays, adding that to upgrade the current range would cost in the range of $300,000 – $400,000. “We found a spot that’s behind the treatment plant. It’s in the same area, but it has a 60 to 70 percent bank.” Hays noted the robot for the range is recommended for giving officers practice in shooting at moving targets. Hays said relocating the shooting range will enhance public safety at a lower cost to taxpayers.
Also appearing in the mid-year spending plan is $10,000 for equipment for the Berea Police Department honor guard, $14,000 for two radars, and $24,000 for vehicle damage repair.
Councilman Jim Davis asked if all police agencies have honor guards, and whether the Berea could persuade the other Madison County law enforcement agencies to form one unified honor guard to save the respective departments money. Hays replied that possibility could be discussed in the future with other agencies.
In Parks and Recreation, another $5,000 was added for the maintenance of the city swimming pool, and funds are being added two install two new emergency exits at the pools. The exits will be equipped with alarms, officials said.
Audit and Finance Chair Steve Caudill noted the fact that there were relatively few adjustments in the mid-year budget suggests department heads and administrators are keeping a close eye on expenses and being good stewards of public funds.
“This is the most important thing we do every year, whether it’s the regular or amended budget. It really is a testament to the leadership of our city both to our department heads and our city administration – Rose and the mayor,” Caudill said. “We have pretty tight numbers in terms of how we budget. The fact that we have as few changes to this amended budget is a testament to a lot of people doing a lot of hard work, and making hard decisions like do we really need to buy these things? Do we need to spend the taxpayers’ money? Things like this are what give me great comfort in the future of our city both financially and in terms of managing our resources in the coming years,” he added.
Beverly, meanwhile, credited department heads for their efforts. “I just want to say thank you to the department heads and especially [Finance Director] Susan Meeks for their work on the amended budget but I also want to say thanks for all the work that got us to this amended budget,” Beverly said. “I think you guys obviously did a good job, we did not have that much clean up to do. We appreciate everyone’s hard work on that.”
In addition to thanking the staff, Mayor Bruce Fraley expressed appreciation for Beverly’s work.
“I was going to say what Rose said – thanks to all the department heads. But one thing that Rose won’t say is to thank herself. She has been an outstanding leader and a very important part of the budgeting process. So, Rose, my compliments to you for a job well done,” Fraley said.
