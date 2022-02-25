I was interested to see what was going on in September through October in 1973 as recorded in my Mom’s diary. It was still hot in the early part of September, and all five of us kids had awful colds. There was some cause for celebration with Labor Day and my Mom’s birthday, though.
My Mom was busy with freezing corn, picking green beans, and freezing apples. Of course, she was still doing the house work, taking care of us kids, and washing clothes to hang out on the clothesline. My Dad was cutting tobacco and hay in addition to his paying job.
Then along came the mumps. My oldest brother Dwayne was the first one to come down with it around the 20th. Of course with a big family, he wasn’t the last one to suffer. I had the mumps by the 25th. By October 3, my Dad and sister Lora also had the mumps. It takes a lot to get my Dad down, but he spent a week down for the count. It couldn’t have been a picnic for my Mom either, nursing grouchy patients. Luckily, only two of us swelled much—my Dad and Lora. I’m surprised we didn’t all get it because it’s very hard to isolate with a big family.
Mumps is caused by a virus that you come in contact with 2-3 weeks before you have symptoms. It is accompanied by a low-grade fever, respiratory problems, and swelling of the salivary glands. Before the vaccine, it was a major cause of deafness in children. There wasn’t much you could do to treat the mumps, you just had to suffer through. Thankfully, there is a vaccine now to prevent this disease.
In the midst of these trials, there was another cause for celebration. My brother Dexter had gone forward on the 23rd in church to be saved. He was baptized on the 30th day of September. I know my parents and grandparents were so happy.
I appreciate being able to have a peek into my family’s past and the challenges that were faced. Life was full of hard work and a reliance on God.
