Jackie Burnside has never forgotten the impact the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had on her life and society as a whole.
How much of an influence?
“Huge,” Burnside said earlier this week. “Capital H-U-G-E — huge.”
Burnside, who grew up in Alabama and currently serves as a professor of Phsycology at Berea College and is an alumni of the school, said King remains a central figure in American society from the impact he had during the Civil Rights movement that brought an end to segregation in America.
“He was very peaceful in his approach and very caring about everyone,” she said. “He really as we say, walked his talk about showing God’s love for everybody. I like the way he worked with people of all different colors and he was very consistent in his message about how change needed to come in terms of segregation and that America was not the America it could be and was meant to be because of racial segregation.”
As a child, Burnside attended a segregated school until the seventh grade.
“Even though I enjoyed school and had a great time in my childhood, we knew we weren’t getting the same quality resources,” she said. “The text books were used, and used in the white school system then given to the colored school system. Those were the conditions that his work really helped to change.”
Burnside said King’s impact reached beyond the color barrier and extended into the white community during his push for equality, especially in Alabama and the Bible Belt.
“A lot of white people who called themselves Christians (during that era),” she said. “They really were conforming to the racial segregation — the Jim Crowe aspect. King said we don’t need to do that and invited them to work with the black people in the civil rights protests. That freed them to be more effectively who they were. That was a huge impact (in society).”
Burnside said King’s vision for the country and racial equality has improved since his death in 1968.
“It has definitely taken a turn for the better,” she said. “We found (that out) with the election of President Barack Obama (2008) for two terms and that was a huge symbol and huge evidence that people recognized a good leader when they saw one. That was a big plus.”
Burnside said more work remains to be done considering the climate of today’s society.
“When Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, he was working with a group of sanitation employees who were underpaid and the other working conditions were just really bad. He was spearheading a multicultural, interracial group to help the people, the working class of the society. We definitely still need to make improvements on that.”
Burnside said civil rights trails and museums in Selma, Birmingham and Montgomery are beneficial in preserving King’s legacy and the Civil Rights Movement.
She also encouraged people to take part in a “Call to Action” movement to help bridge the gap in racial relations.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday
• 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Gather at Union Church
• 11 a.m.-noon March to First Christian Church
• Noon, lunch, Alumni Blg.
• 3 p.m., Convocation, Rev. Dr. Bernard Lafayette
• 4:05 p.m., Reception
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.