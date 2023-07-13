It’s official.
Madison County businesses can begin applying for liquor licenses. The county will begin accepting applications for liquor licenses beginning July 18 after the Madison County Fiscal Court granted approval on second reading during its July 11 meeting at Berea City Hall.
In order to sell alcoholic beverages in Madison County, businesses must have an Alcoholic Beverage Control license through two governing agencies- the state of Kentucky and Madison County.
The county has made the process of applying for a license easy by adding the application inside the same portal as business owners currently use to apply for a business license.
Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said the county can begin accepting applications for liquor licenses July 18– Kentucky statute allows for applications to be received 60 days after the results of the local option election were certified. Citizens voted May 16 to expand alcohol sales across the county.
“We are trying to stay ahead of that date (July 18) because we have many citizens that are going to be wanting some type of license,” Taylor said during the court’s June 27 meeting.
According to Kentucky state law, the county will be restricted to a certain amount of licenses based on population. At the court’s June 27th meeting, Steve Amato of Lexington-based McBrayer Firm said there are no longer any licenses set aside for any municipality. “There’s a total pool available of 41 licenses- 16 have already been issued,” he said. “So, there will be 25 available package licenses once this goes into effect.”
Amato said five guiding principles went into the creation of the alcohol license ordinance. Of those he cited consistency with state law, consistency to a degree with the alcohol ordinances with the city of Richmond to ensure
there was no inconsistency in the hours of sale and enforcement issues, as well as basically allow the county to administer and enforce these laws at the criminal level and district court and through the civil administrative proceedings that will be led by the county administrator.
The Kentucky liquor license process typically takes between 30-and-120 days, but if there are issues that come up throughout the process, it can go up to 175 days or longer.
In other business, the approved a zone change request for 1703 Richmond Road N from UC-7 Agriculture to UC-4 General Commercial. The court also reappointed Jim Carr to the Madison County Utilities Board and Kimberly S. Campbell to the Valley View Ferry Board.
