The Berea Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday night at Boone Tavern. Berea Chamber of Commerce Manager Debbie Warford was emcee of the event and speakers included Scott Collins of Elder Law Guidance and Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley gave the keynote address. The gavel was passed from Mike Parsons to Shelley Wolfe, the president for 2023.
Award winners were:
Corporate Sponsor of the Year: Adams Realty World.
Small Business of the Year: Craig Loftis State Farm
Volunteer of the Year: Keith Taylor, Berea Citizen
Newcomer of the Year: Kaitlyn Watkins, Honor Home Loans
