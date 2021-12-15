Shane Buttry had an uneasy feeling when he left basketball practice last Friday night at Bowling Green High School.
“I remember coming out of practice and thinking, ‘good gracious, it’s warmer (then) than it was (Friday) morning. It was so much warmer and it was just crazy — that’s not the way it supposed to be in December around here.”
Buttry, former boys basketball coach at Madison Southern High School and a native of Berea, was watching a local news channel (WBKO) when the station went off the air as a tornado hit Warren County, part of a rare December outbreak that tore through five different states.
“When all this started happening at 1 a.m. in the morning, I was watching the live newscast (WBKO) and they went off the are all of the sudden, because they were looking the camera in the town and saw a dark spot (on the radar),” Buttry said. “The next thing you know, their doors were shaking and they went off the air.”
Soon after, Buttry heard what he thought was an emergency siren, but discovered it was actual sounds from the wind near his home.
“What I heard was a tornado,” he said. “Everybody says it sounds like a train engine or whatever and it did. That’s exactly what I heard. We have some trees in our back yard that are about 30 foot tall. I looked out there and they were leaning over almost sideways and they’re really big trees. I could see debris and limbs and stuff blowing everywhere. … It didn’t seem like it lasted but maybe a couple of minutes. That wind was gone.”
Buttry and his family safely survived the storm by gathering in the bathroom in the center of the house, but nearly two miles from his residence, the deadly twister damaged several homes in the area. He said the family finally went to bed after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning after storms had passed through the area.
The Buttrys reside about a mile and a half from Nashville Road, where some of the heaviest tornado damage was reported.
“I drove through (the area) the next morning and I couldn’t even recognized the houses,” he recalled. “There were trees everywhere laying on top of houses. There were maybe a few telephone poles that were still standing — lines, in the road, people pulling trees out of the road — we had looked at a house on that road (nearby) when we first moved down here and was trying to look at it driving down that road. I couldn’t event recognize it. It had a treee laying on it, going into the roof. It was unrecognizable.”
Overall, a total of 15 fatalities were reported in Bowling Green, including two infants, five juveniles and the oldest victim listed at 77 years-old. As of Tuesday, 109 Kentuckians were missing, including 22 in Warren County. Buttry said the damage was widespread.
“There was a house that was almost like it was cut in half,” he said. “I could see the living room, but the other part of the house had blown away. I’ve heard people describe it like a war zone. That’s really what it looked like, something that had just blown up — everything you could see around you was ruined.
“There are hundreds of houses that are in no way livable.”
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon the death toll from the weekend tornado outbreak in western Kentucky has risen to 74. Most of those fatalities were in Mayfield, where the tornado wiped pout most of the city and other outlying areas. A candle factory in Mayfield lost eight of its employees in the early-morning tornadoes.
Tornado relief fund
The Berea Citizen is teaming up with Whitaker Bank of Madison and Rockcastle Counties to assist with disaster relief efforts.
Whitaker Bank will be accepting monetary donations to assist in the relief efforts of tornadoes that struck the Western part of Kentucky last Saturday morning. The funds will be designated to the Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief.
Check contributions can be dropped off at any Whitaker Bank location in Berea, Richmond, Waco and Mt. Vernon. Checks should be made out to: Kentucky Baptist Convention (C/O Disaster Relief)
