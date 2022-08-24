Berea city officials have been informed that June 2023 is the likely completion date for Phase II of the Berea Bypass.
City of Berea Planning and Codes Administrator Amanda Haney provided an update on the project at Tuesday’s Berea Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, noted she learned of the new completion date after contacting state transportation officials.
Phase II, which runs from U.S. 25 N. to KY 1016, then on to KY 21, was originally projected to cost approximately $24 million. Officials now say that cost may end up lower than expected.
The project’s contractor, the Allen Company, has made significant progress, according to the state, with the portion between KY 21 and KY 1016 being 98 percent complete, Haney reported. Grading, bridge work and culvert replacement has been finished, and paving of that section is expected to begin this week, according to the contractor. Crews will then turn their attention to the section between U.S. 25 N. and KY 1016. The new road will include sections that have both two and four lanes, according to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7.
Mayor Bruce Fraley noted that while the project has faced some delays, including a shortage of concrete that delayed the completion of the bridge over Silver Creek, the end result will have two major impacts on Berea. The first will be to significantly reduce traffic in the center of town and around some schools, including Silver Creek Elementary, Madison Southern High School and Foley Middle School, as well as Berea College.
“It will have a very positive impact in terms of traffic,” Fraley said. “‘I think it will take a lot of traffic out of the center of town.” Currently, motorists from Jackson County and southeastern Madison County have to go through the middle of Berea to get reach Interstate 75. Fraley noted the reduction in heavy truck traffic will also likely reduce wear and tear on Berea’s city streets.
Additionally, Fraley said he expects the new phase of the bypass to boost three key facets of Berea’s economic development, including commercial, industrial, and residential housing.
“It will help because the bypass will lead directly into Berea’s industrial park, our future corridor for business and industry, and it will also potentially open up property for residential housing development, which is something the city of Berea is currently short on right now,” Fraley said. “There are several parcels near major intersections that are designated for future commercial development in the city’s comprehensive plan,” Fraley said.
Four years ago, Phase II of the Berea Bypass was dropped from Kentucky’s six-year transportation plan. Then-Berea City Councilman Fraley, along with council members Jim Davis, David Rowlette, and Berea Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Napier went to Frankfort to lobby state officials.
Fraley noted that with the help of state representatives Sal Santoro, Ken Upchurch, and with assistance from Senator Jared Carpenter, Berea’s case for a bypass was given new consideration with the help of a briefing document development by then-Berea City Administrator Randy Stone.
With the success of securing support for Phase II, Fraley said important lessons were learned that have since been applied in securing intergovernmental funding for Berea projects.
“I think it showed the importance of being engaged and being willing to let our elected and appointed leaders in Frankfort know why these kinds of projects are important to Berea,” Fraley said. “The old saying goes that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. You have to continually engage elected and appointed officials to make sure these projects get funded and completed. That was the lesson learned,” Fraley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.