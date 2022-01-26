C. Ray Vick, 63, of Midland Ohio passed away January 3, 2022 with his two daughters by his side.
Ray was born in Berea, Kentucky to the late Charles R. Vick, Sr and Mary E. Willis Kerby. He was a graduate of Berea Community High School and then went on to Rockcastle County Vocational School to master the skill of welding.
Ray was a distinguished and highly skilled welder his whole life, getting his earliest start at Hyster-Yale in Berea. Advancing on to many positions as a master welder and perfecting his skillset nationwide: Indianapolis, San Francisco, Washington D.C, and finally his 14 year career as a Union 106 Boilermaker at Enerfab in Cincinnati. Ray was a genuine self-made man of integrity, honesty, strength, and compassion for those he held close. He loved spending time with his loving wife, Diana at the “Vick Ranch” and anticipated visits from his devoted daughters and grandchildren. Ray had unique skills that included his passion for restoring his classic vehicles; Alongside, a multitude of other hobbies such as gardening, mowing, and carpentry. Ray was of the Christian faith, within that he displayed pure confidence in his Savior and for that, the family takes comfort and peace.
In addition to his parents Ray was proceeded in death by his youngest brother, Brent Kerby. Survived by wife, Diana Vick of Ohio, 2 daughters of Kentucky-Racheal Hampton (Fred), Lindsey Lear (Keith)- grandchildren Brooklyn McGaughey (Mathew), Zachary Vick, Fred “Nathan” Hampton, Kayleigh Vick and great granddaughter, Everleigh McGaughey. Sister, Ann Brigham, brother David (Peggy) also, nieces and nephews of his siblings. 3 sister in laws; Regina Bogenrife (Tim), Lynne Davis (Tim), Emily Mitchem (David); special mentor and friend, Ryan Bogenrife.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 110 S. London St., Mt. Sterling, Ohio, 43143. Burial to follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling. Gathering after burial in fellowship hall, First United Methodist Church. Masking will be required, NOT optional, at all times. All guests will be asked to maintain social distancing as much as possible and request that all in attendance only remove masks during our fellowship meal.
The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory.
