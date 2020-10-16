Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat will be 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 and the following guidelines will be observed.
* Placing individually wrapped candy on your porch or on a table in the front yard or driveway
* Following state guidelines on social distancing and wearing a face covering
* Trick or treating in family groups only
* Avoiding large groups and trick or treating in your own neighborhood without travel to other neighborhoods.
Balloon Glow
The Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Berea Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Halloween Ballon Glow 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Approximately 9-10 hot air ballons will be placed at various locations in Berea.
Halloween Hoedown
The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a Halloween Hoedown, Drive-thru event at Lake Reba Park 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22.
Property tax payments
The 2020 Property tax cards were mailed on Oct. 1. The property tax rate was established as 10.4 cents per $100 of assessed value. This is a rate decrease of 0.4 cents from the 2019 property tax rates.
Property Tax payments can be made via the following:
• Online at www.bereaky.gov
• By Mail to 212 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403. Please enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope if you would like a receipt mailed back to you.
• Drop Box at 212 Chestnut Street next to the drive-thru window during non-office hours.
• In Person – To reduce traffic inside the building due to COVID-19, taxes will be collected at the window inside the back door of City Hall during the months of October and November. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 7:30am-4:00pm.
City Hall will be Closed on the following dates: November 11, 26 & 27; December 24, 25 & 31; and January 1, 2021. Postmarks will be accepted.
