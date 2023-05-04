Calendar of Events for the Week Beginning May 4, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church and every Saturday at noon at 202 Fee Street (Wesley House). Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.
• Tasty Tuesdays, every Tuesday, April – September, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Irvine McDowell Park, Richmond, live music, and food trucks
• Walk Through the Wildflower Books, Friday, May 5th, 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m., Hutchins Library Berea College
• Star Wars Trivia Night, May 4th, 6 – 8 p.m. Acton Folk Center
• Kites Away, May 6th, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Berea Parks and Recreation skate park/football field, West Jefferson Street, Berea
• An Evening with The New Developments, May 6th, 6:30 p.m., John G, Fee Park (next to Whitaker Bank on Chestnut Street)
• Duck Derby (to benefit Madison County Special Olympics), May 6th, 12:00 p.m., Lake Reba Boat Dock
• Berea Bluegrass String Fest, May 6th, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. A day of Bluegrass music with performances by the McLain Family Band Laurel River Line, The Kelly Caldwell Band, Olde Town Project, The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble and Mountain Music Ambassadors from Morehead State University. Tickets $20 at the door
• Romeo and Juliet, Playhouse May 6th, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; May 7th, 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.
• Spotlight Presents: Break -A-Leg 5K/1mile fun walk/run. May 7th, 8:30 a.m. Fundraiser to support Spotlight Acting School https://runsignup.com/Ra
• Madison Southern High School Choir Spring Concert, May 9th, 7 p.m., Madison Southern Auditorium
• Women’s Self-Defense Class, May 11th, 6 – 8 p.m., Richmond Teen Center
• Dead Giveaway – A Mystery Comedy, Presented by the Bluegrass Players Adult Acting Troupe, May 12th, 8 p.m., May 13th, 8 p.m., May 19th, 8 p.m., Spotlight Theater
• The Mountain Minor Live Performance, Sunday May 7th, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• Two Crows Market Spring Bazaar, May 20th 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Boone Tavern, College Square
• Hospice Care Plus is hosting a group training for new volunteers on May 20th in Richmond. For questions or to register contact Mariah at 859-985-1500.
• Kayak Race, May 13th, 11 a.m. Lake Reba Park
• Literacy Open Mic Night, Thursday, May 18th, 7 – 9, p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street
• Chestnut Street Pavilion Concert Series: Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere, May 20th, 7.p.m. Chestnut Street Pavilion, 635 Chestnut Street.
• Women’s Wilderness Intro into Kayaking, May 25th, 5 – 7 p.m. Lake Reba Park, REGISTRATION REQUIRED
• Matilda, The Musical, Spotlight Players, May 27th, 7 p.m.; May 28th 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; June 2nd 7.p.m.; June 3rd, 7 p.m.; June 4th, 4 p.m., June 9th 8 p.m., Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North
