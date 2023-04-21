Calendar of Events for the week of April 20 - 27, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church and every Saturday at noon at 202 Fee Street (Wesley House). Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Tasty Tuesdays, every Tuesday, April – September, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Irvine McDowell Park, Richmond, live music and food trucks
• Jammin’ on the Porch, Thursday April 20th, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Russel Acton Folk Center
• Earth Day 2023, April 21 – April 23, Berea College Forestry Outreach at the Pinnacles 2047 Big Hill Road multi-day celebration of Earth Day
• 4th Saturday Contra Dance, April 22, 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Russel Acton Folk Center. Admission $9, $6 - 65+ and students. Beginners 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• Berea Earth Day Gathering, April 22nd 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 530 Glades Road, Berea
• Friday April 21st – 23rd, 20th Annual Hand Four Spring Dance Weekend details https://hands4-berea.com
• Earth Day Weekend Festival – Nurtured by Nature: Owleyes Farm 10981 Battlefield Memorial Highway April 21st – 23rd
• Celtic, Folk and World Music Concert with Four Shillings Short, April 23rd, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Russel Acton Folk Center 212 W. Jefferson Street
• Monday Live Team Trivia, April 24th 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Rebel Rebel 440 Chestnut Street
• Tuesday Open Mic, April 25th, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Rebel Rebel, 440 Chestnut Street
• Berea Quilters, April 25th, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Berea Branch Madison County Public Library 319 Chestnut Street
• Woodcarver Wednesday, April 26th, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Madison County Public Library Berea Branch 319 Chestnut Street
• Wine Down Wednesday April 26th, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Historic Boone Tavern, 100 Main Street
• Mike Familant Live: Bigfoot Experience, Wednesday April 26 6-7 pm Richmond Branch Madison County Public Library, 507 W. Main Street, Richmond
• Free Market, Berea Branch of the Madison County Public Library Community Room, 319 Chestnut Street, Thursday April 27th, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• Raptors over Richmond!!! Saturday April 29th, 11 a.m. Madison County Cooperative Extensions 230 Duncannon Lane, Richmond
• EKU Division of Natural Areas Spring 2023 Nature Exploration Series, Taylor Fork Ecological Area (1 Hancock Taylor Lane) Bird Banding Bonanza, Saturday, April 29th, 9 a.m. – 11 am, for more information contact naturalareas@eku.edu
• Shred With Craig – Craig Loftis State Farm Insurance, Thursday, April 27th 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 145 Plaza Drive
• Field of Dreams Festival, OwlEyes Farm, 10981 Battlefield Memorial Highway, April 29th, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• Walk Through the Wildflower Books, Friday, April 21st, 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday, April 28th, 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday, May 5th, 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m., Hutchins Library Berea College
• The Aristocrats, Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North, April 21st, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; April 22nd, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; April 23rd, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.; April 29th, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; April 29th, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; April 30th, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
• Oz! A dazzling Musical, Spotlight Playhouse, April 21st 8:00 – 9:30; April 22nd, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
• Eureka! Exploring Exploding Structure in Writing, Loyal Jones Appalachian Center, 205 N. Main Street April 29th, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• Berea Bluegrass String Fest, May 6th, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. A day of Bluegrass music with performances by the McLain Family Band Laurel River Line, The Kelly Caldwell Band, Olde Town Project, The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble and Mountain Music Ambassadors from Morehead State University. Tickets $20 at the door
• Romeo and Juliet, Playhouse May 6th, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; May 7th, 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.
• Spotlight Presents: Break -A-Leg 5K/1mile fun walk/run. May 7th, 8:30 a.m. Fundraiser to support Spotlight Acting School https://runsignup.com/Ra
• The Mountain Minor Live Performance, Sunday May 7th, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• Fish with a Firefighter, Saturday June 10th 10 – 2 Lake Reba Park Boat Dock PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED questions 859-623-8753 or email parksandrec@richmond.ky.us
