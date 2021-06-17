Calendar of Events for Week of June 16

• The Spotlight will host Oh Those Summer Nights June 25-26. The event will offer “Oh Those Summer Nights” at 7 p.m. Friday. Vendors, a car show, 50s and 60s costume contest, a “Tribute to Elvis” by Tim Hembree and the second showing of “Oh Those Summer Nights” will be featured in Saturday, June 26.
• The “Madison County Remembers World War II Through Song and Music” will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Mount Zion Christian Church, 830 Battlefield Memorial Highway.
• A Kentucky native plant fundraiser sale will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at Memorial Park. All proceeds benefit non-profit nature groups, including MonarchWatch. Call (859) 985-0309 for more information.
• Berea City Pool, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Admission 18-over $3 ($2 Sunday), ages 3-17, $2 ($1 Sunday) and children 2-and-under free. Capacity 200 per session.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Berea Welcome Center Woodcarvers, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Berea Welcome Center
• Berea College Forestry Outreach Center, Saturday hike, 10 a.m. each Saturday. Group hikes with staffers, available on request. Star Gazing at Pinnacles Parking Lot, 9 p.m., July 19.
• Sew on and Sow Forth Exhibit, daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 30, Kentucky Artisan Center.
• Paradise Cove, Richmond, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. $6 per person (ages 4 and up), $5 Sunday and children under 3 are free. Capacity is 388 per session and preregistration required: parks.richmond.ky.us or https://richmondkyparks.activityreg.com.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
• Tasty Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., June 22 (Lauren Mink) and 29 (Thick as Thieves), Irvine-McDowell Park, Richmond.
• Summer Music Series, each Friday, 7 p.m., Richmond Centre. June 18 (Superfecta), June 25, (Silver Creek Band)
If you have an item for the Community Calendar, call (859) 986-0959 or e-mail Libby at circulation@bereacitizen.net.
