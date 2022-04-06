• The Berea Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Rook Tournament and Chili Supper 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the Glade Christian Church. Cost is $10 per person. For tickets, see Nola Newman, Keith Taylor or Darlene Vanwinkle.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce will host its 29th annual Golf Scramble on at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 6 at Battlefield Golf Course. Cost is $250 per team. For more information, contact the Berea Chamber of Commerce at chamber@bereachamber.com
• The Hospice Care Plus Bourbon, Boots and BBQ Derby Eve Party will be at 6 p.m. on May 6 at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Musical guests will be John Lovern and the Pearl Snaps and The Goodwin Brothers. Tickets are $75 and proceeds will benefit Hospice Care Plus.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwanis Club of Berea will have a cookout noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Boone Tavern Garden Area. Proceeds will help support the Kiwanis anniversary celebration.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky National Guard will have a PT Day Saturday May 21 at 9 a.m. at Madison Southern High School to raise money for Ukraine. The event will feature door prizes, cons hole, inflatables, family games and more. Cost os $10 per ticket. For more information, contact the Berea Chamber of Commerce at chamber@bereachamber.com.
• The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Easter Eggstravaganza” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 16 at Lake Reba Park- Adult Softball Fields (Ages 10 and under).
• The Kirksville Community Center will host its “Spring Gathering” 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23.
• The 86th annual Kiwanis Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the Berea City Park Annex football field. The event is for children ages 0 through 10 years-old. The age groups will be 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and special needs. A golden egg will be hidden for each age group to seek and find. A basket will be awarded to the oldest and youngest overall participant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.