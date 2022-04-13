The Madison County Fiscal Court heard updates regarding 911 statistics during their bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday morning in Richmond.
Wendy Lynch, Madison County 911 Director, gave a presentation to the court about statistical data involving 911 usage in Madison County.
“Yesterday we took 274 phone calls in the 911 center in a 24-hour period (and) 166 of those calls were administrative calls into the center and 108 of those were 911 calls into the center,” she said. “We do not track our outbound calls, but we make several of those depending on what we need to call. We made 289 CAD entries which is our computer aided dispatch. So, those are ‘call for service,’ whether it be extra patrol, or that be a wreck or incident, and sometimes we make multiples depending on how many agencies are responding.
Last year from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 119,640 total phone calls, and we cadded 101,817 calls for service. This year we are 38 percent higher on phone calls for the first three months of the year than we were this time last year. I am sure a lot of that was with the inclement weather and different things coming in. So, we stay very busy.”
Lynch added that the collaboration that exists with 911 dispatch and different agencies in the county remain strong.
“The primary agencies that we dispatch for is Madison County EMS, Madison County Fire Department, along with five volunteers, Richmond Police Department, Richmond Fire and Rescue, Berea Fire and Rescue, Berea Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County EMA, and Madison County Coroner. We usually have three to five dispatchers on duty at a time. They take phone calls as well as dispatch an agency.”
Lynch praised her staff for their challenging work and dedication to their role in emergency management.
“We have a great staff,” she said. “They work very, very hard.”
Lynch also discussed a “911 talk group” that all radio users have access to through CSAP.
“If they have an emergency, they’re able to contact us, and that includes road department, street department, school buses, the detention center, state highway, the Valley View Ferry, and different things like that,” she said.
Lynch went on to explain the importance of 911 Dispatch’s role with domestic violence cases in the county, adding, “If anything goes through domestic violence court, we do that.”
Magistrate Ben Robinson III praised the work of the 911 dispatchers.
“You know, one, thank you, and I appreciate the stats. In my simple math and looking at it, if you’re up 38 percent right now, not to tell you about the headwinds that you’re going to have for the rest of the year, but that’s going to be about 165,000 calls that you’re going to receive this year. I appreciate your all’s hard work and dedication and thank you all for making Madison County much safer for everybody here. Thank you.”
“Thank you all and thank your team,” Magistrate John Tudor added. “I did not realize how large of the team it takes. It takes an army almost to perform the duties that you all do. It is 24-seven. There is no off time for anybody. But to keep us safe and do the job you all do; it needs to be commended. I really appreciate it. I don’t think Madison County would be near as safe without the dispatchers out there operating the radios and nobody really thinks that much about the job you all do until they need that call.” Judge Executive Reagan Taylor also explained that the 911 Board is made up of the three different governments, fire department chiefs, law enforcement chiefs, the sheriff, EMAS, the coroner, and state police.
In other business:
• The court proclaimed April 2022 as “Fair Housing Month”.
• The court proclaimed April 29, 2022, as “National Arbor Day”.
• The court proclaimed April 2022 as “National County Government Month”.
• The court proclaimed “Public Safety Telecommunicators Week”
• The court approved the resolution for Barker Lane East Bridge Deck Replacement in Berea.
• The court approved the resolution for Tower Obstruction Lighting system replacement to Vensel Enterprises LLC.
• The court approved the promotion of Thomas Petit from part-time firefighter to Firefighter 1 at $8.74 an hour, effective April 13, 2022.
• The court approved for the promotion of Jackson Roeder from a Firefighter 1 to a Firefighter 2 at $9.24 an hour, effective April 13.
• The court approved Jack Mills to be hired for the role of EMAIT officer at a salary of $39,000, effective April 13.
• The court approved for Michael Kelly to be hired for the road department at $16 an hour, effective April 20, 22, contingent upon completing his pre-employment screening.
• Taylor announced that White Hall Park will be stocked with 1,200 catfish on April 14, 2022.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an open house on Friday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2.p.m. at their new location: 304 A Chestnut Street, Berea.
• Madison County offices will close Friday, April 15, 2022 at noon in observance of Good Friday.
