In two of the past four years, the Wildcats have notched 10 victories, both of which culminated with a win in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky defeated Penn State on New Year’s Day in 2018 and knocked off Iowa a year ago in Orlando. Mark Stoops is on the verge of becoming the school’s all-time winningest coach, needing just two wins to surpass the late Paul “Bear” Bryant on the ledger.
A glance at the schedule, which features eight home games, and four road encounters, suggests Kentucky has a chance to produce 10 victories this season.
Sept. 3
Miami of Ohio
Kentucky is 8-4 overall against the Redhawks and have won four straight games from 1991-2013. Miami is a contender in the Mid-American Conference, but the Wildcats will prevail. Kentucky 34, Miami 21.
Sept. 10
at Florida
The Southeastern Conference opener will also be Billy Napier’s conference debut as coach of the Gators. Although Florida is the home team, it still won’t be enough time to adapt to Napier’s schemes on both sides of the ball. Kentucky 28, Florida 21.
Sept. 17
Youngstown State
The Penguins have been a traditional powerhouse in the FCS and Mark Stoops’ hometown team and the team Kentucky tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow grew up following in his own back year. Kentucky 45, Youngstown State 14.
Sept. 24
N. Illinois
In what will be the team’s final non-conference game before settling into an SEC routine, the Wildcats shouldn’t have any issues in the first meeting against the Huskies. Kentucky 56, N, Illinois 17.
Oct. 1
at Ole Miss
The Rebels have won the past two games in the series and are nearly unbeatable. A toss-up, but the Rebels have the edge since they are playing in front of the home crowd. Ole Miss 27, Kentucky 21
Oct. 8
South Carolina
Shane Beamer has the Gamecocks beaming but not enough to retain the dominance the enjoyed during most of the Steve Spurrier era. Kentucky 24, South Carolina 17.
Oct. 15
Miss. St.
In one of the most agonizing losses for Kentucky last season, the Bulldogs stunned the Wildcats in Starkville. The two teams meet at Kroger Field this time and around and Kentucky should win for the third time in the past five years. Kentucky 32, Mississippi State 28
Oct. 29
at Tennessee
This one, like most of the team’s road games this season, could be tricky, depending on the health of the team. An open date the week before Oct. 22 will help Kentucky and give the Cats an advantage.. UK 29, Tennessee 27.
Nov. 5
at Missouri
Kentucky has enjoyed success against the Tigers and will continue that trend this year with ease. Kentucky 38, Missouri 27.
Nov. 12
Vanderbilt
A series that flipped flopped has become one as of late that has been dominated by Kentucky. Another relatively easy victory for the Wildcats. Kentucky 41, Vandy 21.
Nov. 19
Georgia
Depending on how the Wildcats and Bulldogs fare against the previous conference opponents, this one decides the SEC East champion. Georgia has won 12 in a row against Kentucky and is the defending national champion, which carries a lot of weight. Georgia 29, Kentucky 24.
Nov. 26
Louisville
Kentucky has captured three straight against the Cardinals and show no signs of letting up. The Wildcats should have 10 wins before learning of their postseason destination. Kentucky 31, Louisville 17.
