The following candidates have filed for office as of Nov. 18. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Judge-Executive: Reagan

Taylor, Randy Hutchins,

Chris Sipple

Sheriff: Mike Coyle

Jailer: Steve Tussey, Faye Winkler

Attorney: Jennie Haymond

District 1 Magistrate: Brian Combs, David Richardson

District 3 Magistrate: John Tudor

District 4 Magistrate: Tom Botkin

Constable 2nd District: Steven Gregg

Richmond Mayor: Robert Blythe, Krystin Arnold

Richmond City Commission: Mike Brewer, Ed McDaniel, Jim Newby, Ken Degrant III

 

