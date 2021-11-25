The following candidates have filed for office as of Nov. 18. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Jan. 7.
• Judge-Executive: Reagan
Taylor, Randy Hutchins,
Chris Sipple
• Sheriff: Mike Coyle
• Jailer: Steve Tussey, Faye Winkler
• Attorney: Jennie Haymond
• District 1 Magistrate: Brian Combs, David Richardson
• District 3 Magistrate: John Tudor
• District 4 Magistrate: Tom Botkin
• Constable 2nd District: Steven Gregg
• Richmond Mayor: Robert Blythe, Krystin Arnold
• Richmond City Commission: Mike Brewer, Ed McDaniel, Jim Newby, Ken Degrant III
