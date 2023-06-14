T
he beginning of Berea is unique compared with other cities in Central Kentucky. Although many communities and towns had been established earlier, the life breath of Berea did not come into existence until 1853, when a 10-acre tract of land was granted to John G. Fee by General Cassius Marcellus Clay.
Originally the area consisted of a loose community of scattered farms. Madison and adjacent counties were remarkable for the number of citizens who were anti-slavery slaveholders. Clay, a prominent leader and abolitionist, was one of the largest landowners in Madison County. Clay had noted that “the mountain people were the natural supporters of freedom - owners of land but not owners of slaves”. With the view to establish a rallying place for free speech and liberal sentiment, Clay invited Fee to settle in the region.
Fee, a Presbyterian minister and abolitionist, had already founded anti-slavery churches and suffered persecution in Bracken and Lewis Counties and other parts of Kentucky. Fee accepted Clay’s offer of the land and organized an anti-slavery church, which the membership named “Berea” from the New Testament meaning “well-watered.” Within the next few years, Fee established his home, a one-room school, and recruited the first teachers from Oberlin College, creating the college community. However, in 1859, Fee and the teachers were forced out of the state by pro-slavery supporters.
It would not be until the end of the Civil War that Fee and his followers would return to Berea. It was at this time that the beginnings of the town would rapidly emerge. As the college began to grow, so did the community around it. At the close of the Civil War, many veterans returned to their families and homes, attempting to settle into civilian life. Some returned with injuries and diseases. Many veterans recruited from Camp Nelson in Jessamine County made their way to the area seeking new opportunities to establish themselves and families within a community which had supported abolition and promoted racial equality, and where many of their children and grandchildren could receive an education.
Twenty-five years after the Civil War and through the efforts of the old Civil War veterans, a post of the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) would be organized at Berea. The Captain James West Post #171 was organized with eleven charter members, being mustered in by Captain A. J. Tharp, Department Mustering Officer, on 24 May 1890. Post #171 was one of only a handful of integrated posts organized within the Commonwealth of Kentucky. It was named in honor of Captain James West, a student at Berea College years prior to the war, who had served with and commanded many of the old veterans living in the area. The group met on the fourth Saturday of each month, with quarterly dues of 15 cents. The rituals and remembrances of the G.A.R. would engage the entire community in patriotic celebrations of this nation’s holidays.
Seventy-one Union Civil War veterans are known to be buried in the Berea Cemetery. Names of these veterans came from a list provided by the Works Progress Administration (W.P.A.) in the 1930’s. A few of the veterans were still living at that time. The cemetery contains more Union soldiers than any other single cemetery in Madison County. The men who served, not only represented Kentucky, but Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Some of these veterans rest in plots marked with family headstones, however twenty-one have no indication as having been veterans. Some have military headstones which have deteriorated over time, their names no longer visible. Ten have nothing marking or identifying their grave site.
Ten of these veterans had been captured during the war. Records indicate that all ten men returned home with diseases, in particular dysentery, which affected them for the rest of their lives. The ten were George W. Bogie, William H. Burdette, Henry Calvin, L.C. Duncan, Lewis Gabbard, Alfred F. Hays, Curtis Kelly, Alex Moore, Robert Ramsey, and Jesse Chasteen.
At the time of their military enlistment, these seventy-one veterans ranged in ages from 14 to 45. William H. Robe was 14 at the time of his enlistment in the 59th Ohio Infantry. In 1867 Robe began preparatory school at Berea. John Lee Ballinger was also 14 at the time of his enlistment in the 4th Kentucky Infantry on 1 January 1863.
Simpson Gentry and Anderson White were 45 years of age at the time of their enlistments. Both men served in Company K, 13th United States Colored Heavy Artillery and returned to farming in Madison County.
Charles Lester and Arthur J. Hanson became early trustees of Berea College and along with Professor L.V. Dodge and William H. Robe were members of the Prudential Committee, the financial governing body.
Records indicate that the first burials of veterans in the Berea Cemetery may have occurred prior to 1876. Local tradition says there were three Union soldiers who had been wounded either during the Battle of Big Hill or Battle of Richmond and who later died in Berea. Their graves originally marked by a metal G.A.R. star and later a small monument are immediately inside the stone wall at the front of the cemetery. The monument is inscribed “3 Unknown Dead, U.S. Army 1862.”
The first documented burial of a veteran is that of 55-year-old Jefferson Reed, who served in the 12th United States Colored Heavy Artillery. Reed passed away 29 January 1878.
The last of the Berea Civil War veterans died in 1935. Barton P. Ambrose died just short of his 90th birthday on May 26. His death was attributed to “infirmities of old age.” William Henry Bicknell, the last of the old veterans, passed away of pneumonia just short of this 91st birthday on July 7.
Although the Captain James West Post was only in existence for 39 years, few today are aware of its incredible role in Berea’s early history.
The biographies of each of the Civil War veterans buried in the Berea Cemetery will be featured in the Citizen in the upcoming weeks.
