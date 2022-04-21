Madison County School District’s Career Technical Educational Center in Berea will open in August, according to school officials.
The start date was announced Tuesday at a meeting of the Berea City Council during presentations by Superintendent Dr. David Gilliam and the school’s future administrator, Chris Clark, who is currently an assistant principal at Madison Southern High School.
The opening of the Berea center, located next to Farristown Middle School, is part of a $20 million investment in vocational training by the Madison County School Board, Gilliam said. The Richmond CTEC will be called Ignite North, while the Berea facility will be known as Ignite South.
“Our board has made a very significant investment in technical education, and we’re proud of what they are doing,” Gilliam said.
In his presentation to the council, Clark presented a schematic of the school, outlining the various areas of instruction at Ignite South, including diesel engine repair and maintenance, welding, industrial maintenance, culinary skills, as well as business training and marketing.
Clark noted one thing he hopes to accomplish is to help change the standard of success when it comes to education.
“I think we should redefine the ‘gold standard’ of education,” Clark said, noting the conventional wisdom has been that the goal should be a four-year college degree for most students. Instead, Clark said the goal should be to train students to be successful workers and citizens in whatever educational path they may choose, whether it is going to college, pursuing technical and vocational training, or both. “I think the gold standard should be getting students ready to successfully transition to the next phase of life.” Clark added education at the center will likely include learning common rules for success, including being on time or how to comport oneself in the workplace.
Councilman Steve Caudill and other council members touted the construction of the school as a big step toward providing new opportunities for students in Berea and Madison County.
“I would just say thank you for your vision,” Caudill said addressing Gilliam, Clark, and the school board. “I really think this is going to change the trajectory of our city, our county, and it’s going to improve the lives of a lot of students over the next 50 years.”
Jerry Little and Cora Jane Wilson echoed those sentiments, with Wilson stating: “I’m so appreciative of the fact that you are making an investment in our children and our future.”
Mayor Bruce Fraley said the local school districts play a vital role in attracting new jobs to the city, but he specifically expressed gratitude for Gilliam’s efforts.
“One thing that most people don’t understand is the importance of our public school system when we’re looking to bring industry and new jobs to town,” Fraley said, praising Gilliam for his role in consistently supporting the city’s economic development efforts.
“That was an integral part that the evaluators wanted to see is what kind of relationship did the public schools, industry and the city have, and we have a very, very good relationship and a lot of that is due to you personally, David.”
Ronnie Terrill addressed school district and Steve Caudill, noting it was Caudill’s father, long-time Madison County school administrator Mike Caudill, who started the initiative that Gilliam is finishing.
“I remember the days when southern Madison County didn’t get much, so I am thankful for your (school districts) work, and your father’s, Steve.”
