A new, free resource for family caregivers is coming to Madison County in late July.
Caregiver Connection, a monthly gathering for family caregivers, launches on Friday, July 30, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Richmond. The new resource is designed to give caregivers a chance to network and share tips, challenges, resources, and more. Caregiver Connection is hosted and sponsored by Hospice Care Plus.
“Part of our mission has always been to support family caregivers, and we do that well with caregivers in our hospice and palliative programs,” said Gail McGillis, interim CEO at Hospice Care Plus. “But caregivers need support long before hospice is involved. This is one way we can make that possible.”
According to Tiffani Wright, community liaison at Hospice, a family caregiver is anyone who helps a loved one regularly, usually because physical or cognitive conditions make that help necessary.
“Early in the caregiving journey, a family caregiver might help once a week with physically demanding tasks, like housekeeping or grocery shopping,” said Wright.
“They may provide transportation to appointments for their loved one.
For those who are further along in the caregiving journey, they may be providing full-time care in a live-in situation.”
Caregiver Connection’s monthly meetings are for all family caregivers, regardless of where they are in their journey. The meetings begin with a complimentary lunch. Then, participants will choose prompts to start discussion. Wright, who has helped create and launch the program, says participants will determine the agenda.
“We want this to be a group that’s by and for caregivers,” said Wright.
“As hosts, we’ll provide lose guidance to get started, but what they do each month during the Caregiver Connection meeting will be determined by them.
“It’s about their needs.”
Since lunch is provided, registration is required. To sign up, visit hospicecp.org, call 859-986-1500, or email hospice@hospicecp.org. Caregiver Connection Meeting can also be found in Facebook events or on the Hospice Care Plus Facebook page.
———
To learn more or for questions, visit hospicecareplus.org or call (859) 986-1500.
