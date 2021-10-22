CARES event a success

The Berea Police Department was busy handing out care packages to help the well-being of those within the community in support of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Month last Thursday at the Berea City Hall.
The effort was part of the Berea CARES initiative — Collaboration and Resources Equal Success — a reminder for us as servants that it’s bigger than just law enforcement.
“It’s about serving our community in any way, shape or form and Berea CARES will serve as BPD’s way of working with local resources to better our commurimty,” the Berea PD said in a Facebook post.
The goody bags contained items that were given to patrons who visited a tent near the Berea Food Bank.
The first initiative is partnering with the Berea Food Bank to help feed the needy within the community. The Berea PD plans to test pilot a program that will house nonperishable items in some of the Berea PD cruisers. Those items will be carried by officers during some to their shifts to “have not on hand when dealing with those who may need the food right away.”
What they said:
“This is the first food partnership in Kentucky between a police department and a a food bank. With the support of Bereans we will continue to find creative ways to combat hunger in our community -- it all comes down to community support -- our Fall Fundraiser began today. If folks would like to support this work they can donate online at www.bereaouteach.org or mail a check to Berea Food Bank at 108 Parkway Avenue, 40403.”
— Tony Crachiolo, coordinator, Berea Food Bank and BUURR
“The Berea CARES initiative fits right into the mission of our police department: To protect and serve the citizens of our city. We often see service minded groups and individuals who want to be involved in helping others and, through the leadership of our police department.”
— Bruce Fraley, Berea Mayor
“(The) event was a huge success. We partnered with (The Berea Food Bank) to deploy food to more families or individuals in need. The pandemic has truly challenged many families within our communities and we believe food insecurities are challenges we can improve upon.
We have launched the first in the state partnership to have the Berea Food Bank issue our officers food insulated bags to be within their cruisers while at work. Our officers are often out on patrol and encounter an array of people in needs. These people range from homeless needing food, to families with no food in the pantry. So now when our officers encounter these individuals, they will have more resources to help them right away. All the food has been donated, so theirs no tax payer money being spent to achieve our goals. We also handed out self-care packages to anyone wanting them. We partnered with many local businesses who gave an array of items. These items were all related to mental or physical health and well-being. These pack- ages were extremely popular and we were thankful to hand out over 100 of them, all within just two hours. We are excited about the things to come here in Berea are committed to serving all people fairly and with respect. We are very thankful for the support of not just our mayor (Bruce Fraley), but everyone that takes the time to smile, wave, and thank our officers as their support is what keeps us going.”
— Eric Scott, Berea Police Chief
