The Madison County Fiscal Court adopted a resolution Tuesday to apply for emergency funding for the Central Kentucky Regional Airport (CKRA). In a special called meeting, the court voted for the measure enabling Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor to apply for a Coronavirus Act Relief and Economic Security (CARES) grant. Taylor explained the funds would be used at CKRA for the purpose of making up for revenue shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 lockdown, which restricted airport operations.
Magistrates Tom Botkin, John Tudor, Roger Barger and Judge/Executive Taylor voted for the measure. Magistrate Larry Combs was not logged in to the teleconference meeting.
The CARES Act was signed into effect last March by President Trump, making $10 billion in emergency funds available for airports. Taylor explained all three local governments, Madison County, Richmond and Berea, would all co-sign the application.
Following the vote, Taylor explained the special called meeting was initiated in order for the court to meet various deadlines.
“We found out yesterday that we had a few items that we needed to take care of,” said Taylor.
Also approved at Tuesday’s meeting was a memorandum of agreement between the Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Division of Waste Management, and the Madison County Community Host Liaison, Bluegrass Army Depot.
The memorandum cited the continued need for a community liaison to be the local point of contact for community relations, emergency planning and community oversite of the construction, operation and conclusion of the Bluegrass Army Depot Demilitarization project.
The state agency reimburses the Madison County Community Host Liaison up to $100,000 not to exceed $50,000 per year for services and activities. The memorandum designated the current liaison, Craig Williams, to continue as BGAD demilitarization liaison. The funding would go into effect on July 1, according to the agreement.
When discussing the measure, magistrates praised the job Williams has done in that capacity as liaison. “He’s done a great job for us so far and we’ve been glad to have him since this started,” said Magistrate Roger Barger. “He’s done a top notch job.”
Magistrate John Tudor agreed, noting: “There’s nobody more qualified who knows the ins and outs of the demilitarization plan out there on the local level than Craig does, and he’s been a good advocate for the county as the liaison position, so I endorse that.” The vote to reappoint Williams was unanimous.
———
The Madison County Fiscal Court is scheduled to meet again by teleconference on June 9 at 9:30 a.m.
