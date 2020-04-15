Carl Herd, 85, of Berea, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was a Hazard, Kentucky native, born June 24, 1934, son of the late Hiram and Marie Daniels Herd, retired Reclamation Engineer with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and resident of the Berea area for many years.
In accordance with the executive order by the Governor of Kentucky and guidelines set forth by the CDC due to the Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak private burial will take place.
