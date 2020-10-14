Carol Llynn Tilden Detrow, 76, of Berea, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Terrace Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a Barksdale Field, Louisiana native born August 22, 1944, daughter of the late Robert and Georgia Prichard Tilden while her father was stationed there serving in the Army. Carol attended John Marshall High School in Cleveland and graduated from Kent State University, Class of 1966 where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
No public service is scheduled and burial will take place in Ohio. Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Services entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Detrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.