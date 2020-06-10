CItizen obituary 2

Caroll Cain, 83, of Berea, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home after battling a long illness.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Roberts and Rev. Vaughn Rasor officiating. Burial will follow at Scaffold Cane Cemetery.  

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.   

