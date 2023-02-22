Carolyn Elizabeth Brinegar

Carolyn Elizabeth Brinegar, 76, wife of Dwayne Brinegar, passed away Feb. 14, 2023, at St Joseph Hospital in Lexington after a brief battle with cancer

Carolyn is survived by her husband Dwayne, her daughter Markley Brinegar (Michael King), her brother-in-law Coy Hamblin, a niece Heather (Michael) Johnson, and her great-nephew Walker Johnson. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home. 

Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. 

