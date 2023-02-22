Carolyn Elizabeth Brinegar, 76, wife of Dwayne Brinegar, passed away Feb. 14, 2023, at St Joseph Hospital in Lexington after a brief battle with cancer
Carolyn is survived by her husband Dwayne, her daughter Markley Brinegar (Michael King), her brother-in-law Coy Hamblin, a niece Heather (Michael) Johnson, and her great-nephew Walker Johnson. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.