Nick Carpenter was recently appointed by Governor Beshear to serve on the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities.
Nick Carpenter
Members include 16 appointed individuals with developmental disabilities, family members of persons with DD and representatives from major state agencies that serve people with DD. Nick’s appointment is for a two-year term ending in July of 2023.
Nick has been an advocate for himself and others with disabilities for 12 years.
For his advocacy he has been awarded a commission as Kentucky Colonel in 2020, the governors youth service award in 2016 and several other accolades.
CCDD’s mission is to create systemic change in the Commonwealth of Kentucky empowering people with developmental disabilities to achieve full citizenship and inclusion in the community through advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change.
———
For more information about the CCDD please visit www.ccdd.ky.gov/
