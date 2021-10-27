Carroll Wayne Tyndall, 69, passed away October 15, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home, with Reverend Allen Livingood officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carroll’s memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, Kentucky Sheriffs Boys and Girls Ranch or Father Flannigan’s Boys Town.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
