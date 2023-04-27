Carter addresses Berea Rotary

When Mayor Bruce Fraley introduced the Berea Rotary meeting speaker, Melinda Carter, he touted her talents and skills as an individual having the enthusiasm and community caring needed for the position of Director of the Berea Housing Authority.
As she spoke, it was clear that her 22 years in the banking industry is a plus. Not only has she investigated all the numbers relevant to the job description, she is solid in her belief that Berea needs more affordable housing.
She shared the history of the first Clay-Fee homes on Morgan Street in 1965. She explained the various types of housing units rented, how the budget is managed, and how rental fees are computed.
She explained the structure and function of the Board of Commissioners, which is appointed by the mayor. She ended her session answering question from members.
President Frederiksen reminded members of the Election Day Pancake Breakfast, First Christian Church, May 16, with the $5 tickets available from members.
The next meeting, organized by Judith Weckman, is May 2 at the Berea Urban Farm on Adams Street.
The cost of lunch is $12, which can be reserved through Secretary Hoffman at charles.hoffman.law@gmail.com.
Hoffman reported for the scholarship committee concerning applications provided for senior students at both Madison Southern and Berea Community High Schools.
Robert Patrick discussed a block grant application for a Community Center in Farristown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.