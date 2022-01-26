The Madison Southern Lady Eagles won two games last week to push its record to 12-7 on the season. The big story was the performance of Jada Carter, who set a school record for rebounding in a game with 24. She also added 10 points in the 56-43 win. Morgan Flannery led Southern with 11 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Hadley French added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Macie Daniels added nine points. As a team, Southern collected 61 rebounds. Ashlan Estep scored 12 points to lead Southern to a 55-29 win over Lincoln County. Daniels and Tara Wooten finished with eight points each.
• The Madison Southern Eagles (12-6) picked up a road win over a top 20 opponent last week as it downed No. 16 Harlan County, 60-58. Jay Rose sparked Southern’s win with a 31-point, six rebound effort. Nate Turner added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Brett Erslan added seven and seven rebounds. As a team, Southern shot 53.3 percent from the floor.
• The Berea Lady Pirates split a pair of games last week, falling to Franklin County, 59-46, and topping Wayne County, 57-37. Mati Stepp and Chesney Lovins paced the Lady Pirates (16-2) against Franklin County with 11 points each. Lovins also collected seven rebounds. Alexis Newman added eight points. Berea rebounded against Wayne County as Madison Howell scored 27 points while grabbing nine rebounds in the win. Newman finished with 11 points, while Lovins added seven points in the win.
• Last week, the Berea Pirates fell to Barbourville, 54-41, and Robertson County, 80-69. Shawn Kiett led the Pirates against Barbourville with 16 points and five rebounds. Trenton Wilson added 10 points and five rebounds. Canon Cummins grabbed eight rebounds. Quenten Morgan led Berea with 21 points against Robertson County. Cameron Puckett added 20 points, while Kiett finished with 15. The losses drop Berea’s record to 4-14 on the season.
