The Berea Housing Authority has a new executive director. Melinda Carter will take over the position Jan. 2.
Carter, a lifelong Madison County resident, spent the past 22 years in the banking industry, spending 21 years at Whitaker Bank and most recently serving as assistant vice president and executive secretary of the institution.
“I am very excited to get started, “ Carter said. “This is something new and different for me than the banking industry.”
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley welcomed Carter to the position.
“I am very excited to welcome Melinda Carter to the housing authority,” he said. “Melinda is a pleasure to work with, whether it is in her current position at the bank or in the many civic and volunteer activities she has been involved in over the years. This position is very important to our city and the residents of the Berea Housing Authority complexes on both Rogers Street and Morgan Street. The Housing Authority Board of Commissioners made extra efforts to ensure that the right person was chosen for this job, and I believe with all my heart and mind that Melinda is the right person.”
Carter said while she will miss her days at the bank and the numerous people she met along the way, she is looking forward to pulling from her community of resources to help the residents of the housing authority. “Working at the bank allowed me to meet so many different citizens of the county and become involved in different civic organizations and different volunteer opportunities. I feel like I can pull all of the people I have met along the way into the work the housing authority does.”
Promoting the work the housing authority does is one of the goals for Carter’s tenure. “I would like to see a social media presence and a website to show people the work the housing authority does and who we can help and how we can help them.”
