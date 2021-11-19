With Thanksgiving coming up, I thought I would talk to a talented local Kingston caterer. Her name is Ann Potts Overbey. She is well known, and I enjoyed my short conversation with her. Her love for cooking was clear. Ann said she had always loved to cook, and it was the only thing she ever wanted to do
Ann Potts was born at home in Kingston in the early 1930’s. She was the only daughter in her family of brothers. (Ann probably learned to stick up for herself then.) Their family home was beside Pott’s garage. This was a local business, so she was able to meet lots of people during her childhood. Ann was also able to learn about cooking from her mother. She was a good cook, too.
At an early age, Ann realized her calling. The 15-year-old Ann Potts told her friend Sue that she wanted to be a caterer. Sue didn’t really know what a caterer was, but Ann had her dream. As an adult, Sue would be a source of encouragement for Ann.
Ann worked in different positions during her nearly twenty years of service in the Madison County school system. She began working at the nearby Kingston School. (The cafeteria was in the basement then. That seems like an inconvenience.) Ann was most proud of starting the breakfast program. It was evident to her that many children were coming to school hungry. She worked to provide a hot breakfast to those students.
Ann began catering on the side while she worked in the Madison County school system. Of course, she was also raising a family. What drive and energy she must have had! When the catering really took off, she left the school system. Ann said assistant superintendent Glenn Marshall told her, “You’re not leaving.”
Fortunately, Ann did not have to hire outsiders to assist with her catering. She worked with her husband and other family members. Ann thinks customers appreciate having a big dinner and not having to do the cleanup.
Of course, the main draw is the delicious food. Catering by Ann has been voted Best of the Best Catering in the county for several years.
Ann mentioned her specialty of homemade chicken salad and sweet potato biscuits with country ham. Her Thanksgiving specialty is dressing. She uses sausage to make it spicy, with fresh sage and boiled eggs. If you have never used fresh sage, you should try it. It really makes a difference.
Ann started her catering business with a bang and says she is going out with a bang. Her last event will be a large wedding at Churchill’s in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.