Cathy Lynn Neeley, 46, wife of Jimmy Neeley, passed away suddenly on Saturday Oct. 29, 2022. Cathy was born in Tennessee to Dianna Coleman (BJ McKay) McKay and the late Ernie Ellis. She was a member of the Pony Express Holiness Church in Berea and worked for the LA Insurance Company as a computer specialist.
Cathy is survived by her husband Jimmy Neeley, and her children: Ben (Misty) Mays, Jamie (Brently) Carpenter, Amber (Cody) Deaton, Megan (Zach) Willis, Solomon (Kaylin) Isaacs, Nick Neeley, Courtney Neeley, and Taylor McKay, her siblings: Jimmy Ellis, Janet (Mike) Dowell, Charlie Ellis, Joey Ellis, and Audrey Hall. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Faylisa, Lexi, Alli, Hunter, Colby, Reagan, Addison, Libby, Kynlee, Titus, Dawson, Kendall, Kylie, Soraya, Eugene, Elijah, and Rylee.
Funeral services were Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Pony Express Holiness Church. Bro. Artie Alexander officiated. Pallbearers were Solomon Isaacs, BJ McKay, Zachariah Willis, Jimmy Neeley, Ben Mays, Brently Carpenter, Seth Witt and Tyler Basic. Burial was in Pilot Knob Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.