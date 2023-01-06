LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky coach John Calipari knows what to expect when the Wildcats take on Alabama Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
“It will be sold out, you know that and that's great,” Calipari said after the Wildcats’ 74-71 win over LSU Tuesday. “Let's go. Let's see where we are with that.”
Since dropping its Southeastern Conference at Missouri on Dec. 28, Kentucky has won two straight, both of which have been attributed to a faster start and the play of senior Jacob Toppin. Toppin has scored a combined 45 points in wins over Louisville and LSU, respectively.
Kentucky senior Oscar Tshiebwe said the team’s mental approach to begin each game and learning from past mistakes also has been a factor during the current two-game winning streak.
“It is a mindset because we know we lost a couple of games because of how we started if you come out not ready, then the team will make a run from the beginning,” the senior forward said. “That is why we came out with a lot of energy from the beginning.
“When we started the game, it was tough. It was a tough game and happy to get the win (over LSU). If we don’t come with energy like that it will effect our team. We talked about it and that we needed to bring energy.”
The Wildcats (10-4, 1-1) will need to continue the trend on the road at Coleman Coliseum, where Kentucky has split eight games in Calipari’s tenure as coach at Kentucky. The seventh-ranked Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0) carry a three-game winning streak into the contest. Alabama easily defeated Mississippi 84-62 Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama coach Nate Oats was happy with the win but not satisfied with his team’s rebounding effort, especially in the second half against the Rebels.
“We needed to do a better job on the glass,” he said. “I think they out-rebounded us 10 in the second half. That’s an issue, too, which is gonna be a big issue for Kentucky. Kentucky’s always a great rebounding team. Their offense is aided tremendously by offensive rebounding, and obviously, Tshiebwe is probably the best rebounder in the country, so we’re gonna have to do a better job rebounding Saturday.”
An issue for Kentucky most of the season has been trying to secure the right rotation and Calipari played just seven players in the win over the Tigers Tuesday night. Kentucky assistant coach Chin Coleman said Friday a shorter rotation “may be the answer.” but didn’t say if it was a long-term solution.
“I think we’re trying to find some other guys to get into the mix,” he said. “It will be game-by-game. You may not know who those five, six or seven my be.”
Although the Wildcats have struggled at times this season, Oats said he knows it won't be an easy encounter. He added the team’s fan base is similar to the football followers at Alabama.
"They're spoiled," Oats said. "It's probably like Alabama football fans, to be honest with you. Like, we're not in the College Football Playoffs and everybody's upset and acts like this is a bad year. Shoot, I don't know what the final football polls were but after I watched those two games previous it looked like we might be in the top three or four teams in the country still and people are upset around here.
“If Kentucky's not in the top three or four, people are probably pretty upset there. They're a really good team, though."
Gametracker: Kentucky at Alabama, noon, Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
